Approval clears next step for tidal energy at Morlais

A regulatory decision has been granted, marking another important milestone for (Ynys Môn) Anglesey tidal energy scheme, Morlais.

Natural Resources Wales has approved an application by Menter Môn Morlais Ltd to vary its existing marine licence, allowing different types of tidal technology to be deployed within the Morlais zone.

The variation relates specifically to Tidal Technologies Ltd devices and supports the continued development of Morlais as a shared site for multiple tidal energy technologies, operating within a single licensed area.

Andy Billcliff, CEO of Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, said: “This is a positive decision for us and allows the Morlais scheme to continue moving forward, and to get tidal energy devices in the sea. It reflects the steady progress we are making at the site and supports the wider development of the tidal stream energy sector here in Wales.”

Tidal Technologies is one of five developers to have already secured capacity to deploy at Morlais through Allocation Rounds of the UK Government’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme. Earlier this year, Tidal Technologies secured 3 MW in Allocation Round 7. The CfDs provide long term revenue support for low carbon electricity generation.

Jim Conybeare-Cross, one of the Founder Directors of Tidal Technologies, added: “The marine licence variation is an exciting and significant step forward for our plans at Morlais. It enables the next phase of work to move ahead, opening the door to further innovation and bringing us closer to generating clean electricity off the coast of Ynys?Môn.”

As one of the world’s largest consented tidal stream energy projects, Morlais will use the power of the tides off the coast of Ynys Môn to generate clean electricity. With a potential generating capacity of 240 MW, the first turbines are scheduled to be deployed in 2027.

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