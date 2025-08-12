Eco Wave Power completes full installation at Port of Los Angeles

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading onshore wave energy technology company, has announced that its US pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles has reached a major milestone with the completion of all installation works. This includes:

Full installation of all wave energy floaters.

Connection of hydraulic pipes and supporting infrastructure.

Placement of the onshore energy conversion unit.

With installation works finalised by C&S Welding Inc., Eco Wave Power is now gearing up for the first operational testing of the pilot project, to be followed by an official unveiling ceremony on 9 September 2025, at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles.

“Completing installation at the Port of Los Angeles marks a significant milestone in our US journey,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. “It will serve as a vital learning and demonstration platform for environmental surveys, regulatory engagement, and site visits by key stakeholders. It’s a showcase of how our technology can be implemented on existing marine infrastructure while advancing the path toward commercial wave energy in the US.”

The Los Angeles project is designed as a non-grid-connected demonstration station, with the following key objectives:

Demonstrate Eco Wave Power’s patented technology in real U.S. marine conditions. Facilitate environmental monitoring and regulatory processes in collaboration with local stakeholders and authorities, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Serve as a learning hub for officials, industry partners, and potential customers. Lay the groundwork for future commercial, grid-connected projects in the US.

While US energy production validation will remain limited to demonstration measurements, Eco Wave Power continues to rely primarily on real-world production from its grid-connected site in Israel, which will soon be joined by operational projects in Taiwan, India, and Portugal. Together, these sites will expand the company’s data collection and performance validation across diverse marine conditions, supporting the path to full scale commercialisation.

“Completing the installation is a proud moment for our team,” added Ian Crichton, President of C&S Welding Inc. “Eco Wave Power’s system is an exciting clean energy solution, and we’re honoured to play a role in its US debut.”

