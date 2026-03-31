CRP Subsea awarded major offshore wind contract by Jan De Nul

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has secured a significant contract with Jan De Nul to supply cable protection systems for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht I wind farm located in the German North Sea.

Under this contract, CRP Subsea will deliver 141 NjordGuard cable protection systems (CPS) to protect the inter-array cables at both cable ends, when connecting to offshore converter platforms and wind turbine generators. Three NjordGuard CPS designs will be engineered to meet the specific installation requirements for both monopile and J-tube interfaces at the wind farm. The systems are designed to protect cables from over-bending, abrasion, and fatigue, ensuring reliability during installation and throughout their operational life.

Andy Smith, Head of Sales at CRP Subsea, stated: “We are proud to partner with Jan De Nul on the Nordlicht I wind farm project. Being chosen to supply NjordGuard for this project demonstrates our customers’ confidence in us to provide innovative, reliable solutions that protect critical offshore infrastructure. Our tailored designs for both monopile and J-tube interfaces ensure the cables are protected throughout installation and operational life, helping them achieve efficient and secure offshore operations.”

Production of the NjordGuard systems will take place at CRP Subsea’s dedicated facility in the North West of England. Equipped with a cutting-edge semi-automated production line, the facility is designed to deliver high-capacity manufacturing with efficiency and consistency. Engineering on the project is already underway, with delivery scheduled for December 2026.

The Nordlicht I offshore wind farm will have an installed capacity of 980 MW and is scheduled to be operational in 2028. It is set to become Germany’s largest offshore wind project. It will produce renewable energy equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 1 million households in Germany.

NjordGuard is an integrated cable protection system developed for offshore wind farm power cables connecting to wind turbine generators and offshore substation platforms. Manufactured from API-qualified materials, it offers exceptional protection against abrasion and bending. The system is designed for quick assembly on installation vessels and is compatible with both monopile and J-tube interfaces. By incorporating API 17L certified Uraduct® material, NjordGuard delivers seabed wear resistance, reducing the requirement for additional rock stabilisation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!