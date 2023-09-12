World Energy GH2 awarded Crown lands for wind-to-green hydrogen project

The province of Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) have announced the approval of World Energy GH2’s Crown land applications for Project Nujio’qonik. The land approvals mark the company’s latest major achievement and propels Project Nujio’qonik forward on its path to becoming the first commercial scale green hydrogen project in North America, and one of the first projects of its kind in the world. The project already owns the Port of Stephenville, which includes the land for the plant facility. With the confirmation of Crown land for the total project area, this now confirms both site control milestones have been met.

Development of Project Nujio’qonik is planned for the west coast of NL, initially comprised of two 1 GW wind farms, and a hydrogen/ammonia plant in the Port of Stephenville. The project will be among the world’s first wind-to-green-hydrogen projects at commercial scale with green hydrogen production beginning in late 2025. In addition to the two initial wind farm approvals, the Crown land award includes two additional areas, for a total of 4 GW of buildable wind farm areas in the immediate vicinity of the proposed plant site at the Port of Stephenville.

Crown land leases are contingent upon proponents completing the provincial environmental assessment process and Project Nujio’qonik is currently the only green hydrogen project in NL that has conducted required analysis and submitted an environmental impact statement (EIS) requiring over 15 months of field and desktop studies; an EIS is the most stringent environmental assessment level in the province.

World Energy GH2 has secured Crown land approval for sites in Port au Port and the Anguille Mountains/Codroy area for the initial phases of the project, and has also gained approval for expansion sites in the Long Range Mountains and along the Burgeo Highway. The company will begin a consultation and engagement process with communities in and near the future expansion site areas.

Sean Leet, Managing Director and CEO of World Energy GH2, said: “A big thank you to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for their dedication and diligence throughout the Crown lands process, and for helping lay the groundwork for launching a new clean energy industry in NL.”

“Project Nujio’qonik is building significant momentum locally and globally,” Leet continued. “This past spring, we acquired the Port of Stephenville, and signed a US$50M investment agreement with SK ecoplant. Earlier this month, we submitted a comprehensive EIS, we’ve now completed our pre-FEED work and are regularly discussing plans with potential suppliers, vendors, and customers. We have also made progress in our relationship with the Qalipu First Nation and local community bands, now working toward development of definitive agreements. The next major milestone for Project Nujio’qonik will be the province’s response to the project’s EIS. We expect the province’s response this fall. We also look forward to further details from the federal government regarding the clean hydrogen investment tax credit (ITC) coverage and contracts for difference (CFD) mechanisms required to stand up this new clean energy industry in Canada.”

John Risley, Chairman of World Energy GH2, said the Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance, signed in August 2022, continues to advance.

“Last August, we hosted Prime Minister Trudeau and German Chancellor Scholz at our project site in Stephenville,” commented Risley. “One year later, Project Nujio’qonik is on track to help fulfil Canada’s green hydrogen commitments, and to produce green hydrogen in 2025. NL – and Canada – have the opportunity to be-come a global leader in production, application and exporting green energy. Let’s make it happen.”

