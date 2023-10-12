Xylem becomes the International Hydropower Association’s 100th member

The hydropower industry’s commitment to sustainability reached a milestone on Global Hydropower Day, as the International Hydropower Association (IHA) announced its 100th member committing to the San José Declaration on Sustainable Hydropower.

Xylem is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Optimising water is at the forefront of the company’s priorities, alongside resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water secure.

Claudia Toussaint, Chief People and Sustainability Officer at Xylem, said: “We are proud to be the 100th member of IHA. We share the values of the association and are committed to advancing our sustainability goals, reducing emissions, and partnering with customers to achieve their net zero and sustainability commitments.

“We believe in the potential of sustainable hydropower and other green technologies to create a more water secure and resilient world. This is why we support the San José Declaration as a vital step in increasing the global deployment of sustainable hydropower.”

The decision by Xylem to join IHA’s membership reflects the varied nature of IHA’s members, which together manage around one-third of hydropower’s installed capacity globally.

Since IHA’s inception in 1995, the hydropower sector has more than doubled in size from 625 GW to around 1350 GW today.

Gruner Stucky Ltd, a Founding Member of IHA, has championed the development of sustainable hydropower since its inception.

Sergio Camilletti, Head of Business Area, Energy celebrated the announcement: “IHA has been a beacon of excellence guiding the hydropower industry. Gruner Stucky Ltd is honoured to be one of the original founders and celebrates the IHA's growth to over 100 members especially on the day we come together as a sector to recognise everything sustainable hydropower has to offer. Together, we continue to shape and promote a sustainable energy future."

Brendan Quigley, Head of Business Unit, Hydropower & Dams also from Gruner Stucky Ltd, concluded: “The San José Declaration is an important milestone, recognising hydropower’s essential role in decarbonising the energy system, helping mitigate impacts of climate change, its ability to complement, integrate and accelerate growth in other renewables. As a founding member of the IHA, Gruner Stucky Ltd are fully committed to the Declaration and its values.”

