IQIP, EnBW, and Vattenfall announce full scale offshore monopile installation

IQIP, together with EnBW and Vattenfall, has announced that EQ-Piling will go offshore for its first full scale monopile installation, marking a major milestone in the advancement of offshore wind foundation technology. Building on the successful inshore demonstration at Maasvlakte 2 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, the upcoming offshore installation represents a critical step toward commercialisation of this new, low-noise and low-carbon installation method.

The full scale offshore monopile installation will take place at the planned Dreekant offshore wind farm in Germany, owned and developed by EnBW. IQIP has contracted DEME, who will execute the installation using their top in class offshore installation vessel Orion. Vattenfall, consortium partner alongside IQIP and EnBW, is also supporting the project. Installation of the demonstration monopile is planned to take place in the coming month, subject to issuance of the final permit.

IQIP CEO, Robert Diepenbroek, said: “We have strong confidence in the technology’s potential and commercial application. With the full scale monopile installation, we will demonstrate that EQ Piling lives up to its promise of being significantly quieter. We will enable a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by removing the need for additional bubble curtains and the vessels that support them.”

Jörg Egbers, Vice President Offshore Engineering EnBW AG, added: “We continue to shape Europe’s energy transition by accelerating the shift toward sustainable generation. With more than 15 years of experience in wind energy, we remain committed to reliable, climate friendly supply. We support new technologies – such as EQ Piling – that minimise environmental impact while increasing output and reducing costs. EnBW has engaged early with relevant stakeholders to secure all required permits for execution of the test.”

Bas Nekeman, Business Unit Director Foundations Northern Europe, commented: “At DEME, innovation and collaboration drive our contribution to a more sustainable offshore wind industry. Together with IQIP we have delivered several firsts – from the Hydrohammer® IQ4 to the deck-guided Noise Mitigation System and PULSE®. With Orion, we aim to demonstrate that EQ-Piling can be handled as efficiently as established methods. Clients expect foundations installed to target depth, within tolerances, noise regulations, and budget – with minimum risk.”

Cyril Moss, Executive Project Director for Nordlicht I and II at Vattenfall, concluded: “At Vattenfall, we advance offshore wind as a key enabler of the energy transition through European industrial capability and genuine innovation. Progress comes when knowledgeable partners at the heart of the industry work together to turn new technology into reality.”

Following the full scale offshore monopile installation, EQ-Piling will be ready for deployment in upcoming offshore wind projects. The technology offers an environmentally compliant, low-noise, low-carbon dioxide and scalable alternative to current installation methods – supporting the accelerating global demand for responsible offshore wind development.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!