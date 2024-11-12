AFRY supervises the modernisation of Peru’s largest hydropower plants

AFRY has been chosen by Electroperú to supervise the modernisation and life extension of the Santiago Antúnez de Mayolo and Restitución hydropower plants in Peru. This initiative aims to modernise and replace systems and equipment at the two power plants to ensure operational continuity and enhance reliability. The estimated order value for AFRY is SEK 30 million.

Peru’s state-owned leading power generation company, Electroperú S.A., operates the Mantaro Hydroelectric Complex, which consists of two cascade hydroelectric power plants, Santiago Antúnez de Mayolo (798 MW) and Restitución (210 MW), located in the Andes. Inaugurated in 1973, these plants play a fundamental role in the generation of electricity in the country.

To maintain an efficient and reliable generation of electricity, Electroperú has planned to modernise the hydro complex. This initiative will extend the lifespan of auxiliary systems and equipment. The project includes the procurement of goods and services for replacement and modernisation, as well as the implementation of training and education programmes to ensure the reliability and safety of operations.

AFRY has been selected to supervise the execution of this important project, leveraging its experience and capabilities in hydropower. The scope of services includes tasks such as contract review, risk analysis, technical coordination, quality assessment and supervision of factory and on-site testing. The overall objective is to ensure that the project is developed in accordance with the highest technical and safety standards, providing the best technical and economic conditions for Electroperú.

The rehabilitation project began in May 2024 and will have a duration of almost three years. As part of the Mantaro hydroelectric complex, the Santiago Antúnez de Mayolo is currently Peru’s largest hydropower plant, with the complex boasting a total capacity of 1008 MW.

“We are proud to be Electroperú’s technical partner in this crucial project for the country’s hydropower future. With a team of highly experienced professionals committed to excellence, we are confident in ensuring a timely and successful execution of the project,” said Roland Schmidt, Regional Director Latin America, AFRY.

