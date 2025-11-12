Iberdrola to deliver transmission project in Australia

Iberdrola Australia has been selected as a strategic partner to develop the Victoria to New South Wales Interconnector West (VNI West) transmission project, key infrastructure that will connect the states of Victoria and New South Wales in Australia. With this tender, the company takes another decisive step in its strategy of investing in electricity grids in markets with stable and attractive regulatory frameworks.

This project is key to ensuring reliable energy supply in the country and will put downward pressure on electricity prices. VNI West will consist of a 240 km, 500 kV double-circuit transmission line and is expected to increase bidirectional transfer capacity by up to 3.5 GW, unlocking renewable energy generation in Victoria and New South Wales. The interconnector will strengthen the Australian electricity grid, support Victoria’s energy transition, and generate social and economic benefits for local communities.

The choice of Iberdrola Australia for this project responds to a rigorous bidding process in which experience, capacity and commitment to the project's objectives were valued. The company builds on the Group's strong track record, which operates 1.4 million km of lines in the UK, the US, Brazil, and Spain, and has more than 57 000 MW of installed capacity worldwide.

During the first phase of the project, Iberdrola will work together with VicGrid, the new transmission network planning body in Victoria, to define the critical elements (engineering design, financial and technical planning, and cost estimation). Iberdrola will also contribute to strengthening the relationship with local communities and interest groups, and support essential authorisations in terms of the environment, cultural heritage and regulations.

Once this stage is completed, Iberdrola will submit a proposal for the execution of the project (design and construction), as well as for its ownership and operation. The target construction completion date is 2030.

The joint work between Iberdrola and VicGrid will lay the foundations for the VNI West line to progress as planned, contributing to the country's decarbonisation and energy security.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!