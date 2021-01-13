Voith provides hydropower turbine for Deschutes Valley Water District

Deschutes Valley Water District (DVWD) is nearing the completion of the installation of a new horizontal Francis turbine from Voith.

The new unit replaces an older double Francis turbine, boosting the facility’s performance while also reducing its utility costs.

The new Francis unit replaced an outdated double Francis machine and will be used to drive a water pump that delivers 1500 gal./min out of the aquifer controlled by DVWD and is then delivered to its domestic customers. The turbine will be operated by a digital control system, also provided by Voith, to further improve its performance.

The turbine for DVWD is just one of the small hydro projects Voith is currently working on. An additional order includes one for Lake Byllesby Dam in Minnesota, US. Voith’s small hydro turbine design has proven to be popular worldwide thanks to its highly configurable design that makes it easy to integrate with existing civil infrastructure.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.