ASME joins GEODE Consortium

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) has joined the Geothermal Energy from Oil and Gas Demonstrated Engineering (GEODE) consortium. It has also announced that Madeleine Kopp, the Society’s new Sustainability Program Manager, will chair the GEODE consortium’s Production and Operations Task Force in the Technology Roadmapping Working Group.

GEODE is a consortium led by Project InnerSpace and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Geothermal Technologies Office (GTO). The consortium convenes experts from more than 100 partner entities across the energy industry. These experts comprise numerous working groups, including the one Kopp will chair, that are executing the GEODE roadmapping effort as the next step towards accelerating the growth and development of the geothermal energy sector.

Fuelled by US$10 million in funding from DOE, this initial road-mapping phase will lay the groundwork for a comprehensive, four-year research and development (R&D) plan to expand use of geothermal energy by transferring knowledge, skills, and best practices from oil and gas. Subject to future Congressional appropriations, DOE will then fund up to an additional US$155 million to conduct that R&D.

“ASME’s engagement with GEODE aligns well with our experience fostering enabling ecosystems within the engineering and energy sectors. ASME has a long history of bringing together diverse stakeholders – engineers, policymakers, industry leaders, and educators – to drive technological advancements and facilitate collaboration across industries,” said Iana Aranda, Managing Director of Sustainability at ASME. “With GEODE, ASME will apply this expertise to help cultivate an environment where innovation in geothermal energy can be catalysed.”

Kopp, a mechanical engineer with expertise in energy and offshore technology, served in a variety of ASME volunteer leadership roles for nearly a decade before joining the staff in 2024. Most recently, she was a programme manager with Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Austin, Texas. Previously, she worked with Stress Engineering Services, Inc. in Houston. She earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University, as well as a recent continuing education certificate in Energy, Environment, and Sustainability from the University of Texas at Austin.

“We have embarked on a critical journey towards unlocking geothermal energy's full capabilities,” said Jamie Beard, Founder and Executive Director of Project InnerSpace. "Our unique consortium harnesses the best of the energy industry – blending the pioneering innovation of geothermal experts with the scale and operational strength of the oil and gas sector. Together, our talents will accelerate geothermal technology – from research and development through deployment.”

“Geothermal offers a promising avenue for oil and gas professionals to apply our collective knowledge towards a sustainable energy landscape,” concluded Simon Seaton, CEO of SPE. “A resilient and abundant energy future requires the talent, expertise, and collaboration of players across the industry, and that’s what we’re doing with GEODE. It's an exciting time to be at the forefront of energy innovation.”

