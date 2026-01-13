ANDRITZ to stabilise Brazil’s power grid

ANDRITZ and AXIA Energia have signed a contract for the supply of six 300-MVAr synchronous condensers and auxiliary systems to four substations within Brazil’s National Interconnected System: Assu III, João Câmara III e, Paracatu IV, and Nova Ponte III.

Synchronous condensers play a crucial role in modern power systems by stabilising the grid and ensuring a reliable energy supply as wind and solar generation continue to grow rapidly.

This contract represents the largest synchronous condenser order for ANDRITZ to date and has been included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 4Q25. The order value will not be disclosed.

AXIA Energia, the largest 100% renewable energy company in the Southern Hemisphere, is responsible for 17% of the national generation capacity and 37% of the total transmission lines in the National Interconnected System (SIN). The company owns 81 power plants, including 47 hydroelectric, 33 wind, and one solar facility.

Manufactured in ANDRITZ’s Araraquara (São Paulo) facility, the high-performance equipment will enhance the robustness and security of Brazil’s national grid. The six condensers will provide dynamic voltage control, additional inertia, and increased short-circuit capacity. These capabilities are essential for maintaining grid stability as the use of intermittent renewable energy increases. The new units help Brazil integrate more clean energy into the transmission network. This is a concrete contribution to the country’s long-term energy transition.

“We are proud to contribute to the expansion and reliability of Brazil’s power system. This project comes at a strategic moment for the country’s energy landscape and marks a new chapter for AXIA Energia,” said Sérgio Gomes, Sales and Marketing Director at ANDRITZ Hydropower Brazil.

