Construction underway on UK 190km subsea cable

Construction has begun on a subsea electricity ‘superhighway’ which will help expand the UK grid for the future.

As well as supporting long-term local development for regional communities playing host to critical electricity infrastructure.

Eastern Green Link 1, a joint venture between SP Energy Networks and National Grid Electricity Transmission, will transport wind-generated green electricity for two million homes along over 190 km of predominantly undersea cable linking the south-east of Scotland with the north-east of England.

The £2.5 billion project was given the green light by Ofgem last year and onshore works are now underway with offshore construction due to start in the summer of 2025. At the cable’s two landfall points, Torness, in East Lothian, and Hawthorn Pit, in County Durham, two converter stations will be built to change the electricity from alternating to direct current – the most efficient way for it to travel long distances. Specialist boats are then used to lay the cable across the seabed and bury it throughout the route before connecting it to the grid.

It is confirmed that an £8 million fund has been approved by Ofgem to support communities and deliver social, environmental, and economic benefits where the cable meets land in East Lothian and County Durham. Set to open later in 2025, the fund recognises the contribution communities in will play in hosting energy infrastructure and strengthening energy security.

Paul McLennan, Minister for Housing and MSP for East Lothian, commented: “As a key energy hub, East Lothian is at the heart of Scotland’s renewable growth, driving economic opportunities for both the region and the country. The £2.5 billion joint investment from SP Energy Networks and National Grid Electricity Transmission highlights a dedication to enhancing energy security while delivering social, economic, and environmental benefits to local communities hosting this vital infrastructure. I look forward to ongoing collaboration as the project advances and am eager to promote local job opportunities and ensure the funds bring real benefits to East Lothian communities.”

Nicola Connelly, CEO of SP Energy Networks, added: “Electricity supports every part of our daily lives and with demand set to double we now need the grid to match. Eastern Green Link 1 will play a role in delivering the modern electricity network needed for the future. At the same time, it will deliver economic growth, jobs, and a supply chain boost across the UK, but importantly also for the communities hosting this vital infrastructure. Together with our partners at National Grid Electricity Transmission we will support local communities with projects that matter to them and deliver long term social value and direct benefits for years to come.”

Michael Shanks, Energy Minister, noted: "This announcement puts us one step closer in achieving our mission to make Britain a clean energy hub and create a cheaper, more secure energy system. This new electric superhighway will help by transporting more renewable energy under the North Sea to power millions of homes and businesses, while supporting skilled jobs in our industrial heartlands and saving billpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. It forms part of our upgrade to Britain’s energy infrastructure, using some of the most advanced subsea technology in the world.”

Carl Trowell, President of Strategic Infrastructure for National Grid Electricity Transmission, responded: "The electricity projects we are delivering from now to 2030 and beyond, both in Scotland and the rest of the UK are significant. They will meet future energy demand, achieve greater energy security alongside the delivery of cleaner power, and will help to contribute to lower bills for consumers. With a focus on economic development and community engagement, this project will demonstrate first-hand the power of collaborative, large scale infrastructure in creating lasting positive change.”

The Eastern Green Link 1 project team will be meeting with local stakeholders and communities to help shape the funding to match their needs and maximise the benefits for the community and wider region before it opens for applications.

National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP Energy Networks announced in December 2023 that Prysmian has been selected to deliver nearly 400 km of power cable needed for the 190 km route between England and Scotland. GE Vernova’s grid solutions business and METLEN Energy & Metals have been selected to supply and construct two HVDC converter stations, one at each end of the cable.

Together, SP Energy Networks and National Grid Electricity Transmission already own and operate the Western Link, the world’s highest capacity subsea cable, and one of the longest, connecting Hunterston in Scotland to Connah’s Quay in Wales. Operational since 2017, the link supported over 450 jobs during planning and development and has transmitted over 30 000 GWh of electricity during its first five years of operation – enough to power all the homes in Wales for the same period.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.