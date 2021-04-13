McDermott and New Energy complete engineering for green hydrogen projects

McDermott International Ltd and New Energy Development Company LLC have announced the completion of engineering for two transformative 50-MW energy projects. Each modular, expandable hydrogen facility will produce nearly 24 000 kg/d of renewable hydrogen.

"The engineering ingenuity of this design became a reality through the collaboration of many skilled and talented individuals across our two companies," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I Storage Solutions. "Companies all over the world are looking for tangible solutions to reduce their carbon footprint and this design provides a valuable hydrogen solution to accomplish that goal."

Each facility leverages New Energy's proprietary design to power a series of electrolysers to produce green hydrogen and oxygen. The design also provides the flexibility to incrementally expand production and storage capabilities through modular additions.

"Working closely with our strategic partner, CB&I Storage Solutions, we believe New Energy's innovative, flexible design can provide the most cost-effective application of green hydrogen technologies for the natural gas industry," said Alexander 'Hap' Ellis, New Energy Managing Partner.

The hydrogen design is ideal for grid-scale blending with natural gas pipelines, blending existing or new power generating facilities, and energy storage injection into salt caverns and above ground storage tanks. The facility design allows for incremental 15 MW of 100% hydrogen-fuelled power generation to support grid-scale energy storage applications.

"As we look toward the future, we strongly believe that hydrogen will have a very prominent role and we will continue to apply our collective expertise to make that future a reality," said Matthew Harwood, McDermott's Senior Vice President of Strategy, Risk and Sustainability.

