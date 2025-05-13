Skanska upgrades and builds hydroelectric power plant tunnels in Norway

Skanska has signed a contract with Statkraft for upgrading an existing water tunnel and construction of a new access tunnel at Saurland hydroelectric power plant in the municipality of Suldal, Rogaland County, Norway. The contract is worth NOK 476 million, about SEK 450 million, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for 2Q25.

Saurdal hydroelectric power plant uses water from the Blåsjø reservoir to produce more than 1400 GWh of electricity annually. The tunnel connecting the power plant with the reservoir is 10 km long and Skanska will upgrade and reinforce the existing tunnel, as well as constructing a new 2 km long access tunnel.

Saurland power plant has been in operation since 1985 and the work carried out by Skanska will enhance the operational reliability and reduce water loss, ensuring efficient and steady energy production for years to come.

Construction will begin in June 2025 and be completed in June 2028.

