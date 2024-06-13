INPEX to commence exploratory drilling for geothermal energy development in Japan

INPEX CORP. will commence exploratory drilling for geothermal energy development in Shibetsu Town, Hokkaido, Japan, where it has carried out surveys on the potential of geothermal resources.

The project is located in the Sempo area northwest of Mt. Musadake in the western part of Shibetsu Town, where surface and geophysical surveys as well as drilling operations in the vicinity have indicated the presence of geothermal resources.

INPEX was nominated in the process of the ‘Selection of Operators for the Musadake Region Geothermal Survey’ in Shibetsu Town in 2020 and has since been conducting extensive surveys.

If the exploratory drilling operations result in the discovery of geothermal resources in sufficient quantities to warrant the development of the project, this is expected to contribute to the expansion of INPEX’s geothermal business in Japan in alignment with the company’s net-zero ambitions.

Drilling is planned to commence in 2027.

