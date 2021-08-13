TAQA Arabia signs green hydrogen MoU with MAN Energy Solutions

MAN Energy Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TAQA Power, TAQA Arabia’s Power Subsidiary – based in Cairo, Egypt – regarding a pilot project for the local production of green hydrogen to fuel domestic tourist busses.

The MoU sets the stage for MAN Energy Solutions to provide technical information to TAQA Power on employing electrolysis for a hydrogen-plant solution, due to run until autumn 2022.

The announcement of the MoU comes in the wake of Egypt’s President, Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, urging the establishment of an integrated strategy for the production of green hydrogen in the north African state in light of the growing international interest in the alternative fuel. The aim is to empower Egypt to generate and use hydrogen through renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.

Ghassan Saab, Head of MAN Energy Solutions’s energy business in the region, said: “This is an exciting venture with a valuable partner in a country that has recognised what an incredibly important role green hydrogen will play on the path to a climate-neutral, global economy. It is also a great opportunity for MAN Energy Solutions to display its expertise in all processing steps of the hydrogen economy. We look forward to working closely with TAQA Power in finding the optimal solution that will position them strongly in what will be one of the most important markets of the future."

Samy AbdelKader – TAQA Power’s Managing Director added: “We are very happy to join forces with MAN Energy Solutions for such a great endeavour in alignment with the Egyptian Government’s plan aiming to generate and increase the use of green hydrogen.”

