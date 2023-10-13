Arup and ILF sign MoU to bolster UK pumped storage projects

Global sustainable development consultancy, Arup, and ILF Consulting Engineers have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for pumped storage projects in the UK, including Coire Glas, Glenmuckloch, and up to 13 additional schemes in the pipeline.

This partnership brings much needed capacity and experience to the hydropower market in the UK and is considered vital to ensure that the sector has the resources to deliver this critical part of the UK’s net zero energy transition.

Dan Saville, Energy, Water and Resources Leader, Arup UKIMEA, said: “Arup and ILF have a strong record of design excellence for major projects, and a tried and tested relationship working collaboratively on challenging projects. We are excited to continue working with ILF in developing a portfolio of major hydropower projects including supporting current contracts for, Glenmuckloch Pumped Storage OE role and the Coire Glas Strabag bid.”

The Arup/ILF partnership pairs Scottish project delivery with world-leading hydropower experience.

Arup has a strong record in delivering major projects in Scotland, including the delivery of Queensferry Crossing, Scotland’s largest infrastructure project for a generation.?

Lessons from funding, consenting, delivery and operational resilience of projects of this size and complexity in Scotland, will be brought to clients and contractors to ensure delivery.

ILF bring experience working on some of the most challenging hydropower schemes globally, including Linth-Limmern PHES, Switzerland, Atdorf PHES, Germany, Vianden Pumped Hydro Electric Storage Plant (PHES), Luxembourg; Niagara Hydropower Plant, Canada; Hatta PHES, in Dubai.

Their competence also includes know-how from operators for major pumped storage schemes of similar or larger size to Coire Glas. This hands-on practical expertise means that scheme development always considers the operator, for ease and resilience of operation and planning major maintenance tasks.

Josef Mayr, Managing Director, ILF Consulting Engineers Austria, commented: “We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with Arup. Their expertise and track record align seamlessly with our own vision and capabilities. Together, we aim to bring innovative solutions to the hydropower UK market, setting new standards in sustainable energy. This collaboration signifies not only the cooperation of two companies, but a collective commitment to driving positive change in the UK renewable energy landscape. We are eager to foster this relationship and look forward to the accomplishments it will undoubtedly bring.”

The Arup/ILF hydropower collaboration has a simple goal, to develop robust and fundable pumped storage schemes that are safe and sustainable to construct and operate.

