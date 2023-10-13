Tokyo Gas licenses Octopus technology platform

Octopus Energy Group’s Kraken platform has been licensed by Tokyo Gas to turbocharge the Japanese company’s large scale digital and operational transformation project.

Initially managing 3 million of its electricity customers across Japan, the deal includes the possibility of 10 million further gas accounts being migrated onto the system at a later date.

Tokyo Gas is the first company in Japan to license the platform. It will empower the energy supplier to build and deploy green energy products faster, and provide more flexibility for its team to deal with customers creatively and efficiently.

Kraken connects up all parts of the energy system, from customer billing to flexible management of renewable generation and other energy devices – and is also revolutionising service for other utilities, such as water and broadband.

It will help Tokyo Gas in its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote the use of renewable energy. The company plans to generate 6 million kW of its power from renewable energy sources by 2030, made possible through smart engineering and technology like Kraken.

The partnership builds on the successful launch of Kraken in the country in December 2020, when Tokyo Gas and Octopus Energy set up energy retailer TG Octopus Energy.

Following previous deals with companies such as E.ON, EDF Energy, and Origin Energy, this latest announcement means that the Kraken platform now has the potential to manage 40 – 50 million energy, water, and broadband accounts worldwide. This is halfway to the company's goal of 100 million customer accounts on Kraken by 2027.

Tokyo Gas CEO, Shinichi Sasayama, said: “We visited Octopus Energy and Kraken in London back in 2019, and were impressed by their excellent business model and the platform that supports it. We are delighted that just a few years later Tokyo Gas is the first company in Japan to license the Kraken platform.”

“This system will help us to achieve our goal of providing reliable, sustainable and affordable energy to our customers across Japan. With this new support, we will continue to develop various electricity rate plans more swiftly than ever before, and strive to provide new values through services that are closely aligned with our customers' needs.”

Octopus Energy Founder, Greg Jackson, added: “Japan is the largest competitive energy market in the world – and no company is more respected than Tokyo Gas. Combined with Japan’s stringent requirements for customer service and the need to decarbonise rapidly, it’s a huge privilege for Kraken to be chosen. Deepening our partnership with Tokyo Gas will help drive cleaner energy faster and cheaper in the UK and around the world.”

Kraken is a cloud-based, scalable energy management platform that enables energy suppliers to manage their customer service more efficiently, provide better products and help customers see their energy consumption in real time.

