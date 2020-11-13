Nova Innovation secures investment for Welsh tidal energy project

Nova Innovation has secured an investment of £1.2 million from the Welsh Government for its Enlli tidal energy project in north Wales.

The Enlli project creates the opportunity to generate electricity from the natural ebb and flow of the tide between Ynys Enlli – ‘The Island in the Currents’ – and the mainland of the Llyn Peninsula. It has the potential to help the ‘Island in the Currents’ switch from a dependency on diesel generation to become the world’s first blue energy island.

The funding provided by the Welsh Government, through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), will support the environmental consenting and engineering design work for this ground-breaking project. Award-winning Nova plans to install five 100 kW turbines on the seabed with a view to install more turbines in the future.

In addition to developing a new source of clean energy, the £1.2 million investment creates opportunities for sustainable business and jobs for local people in the new low carbon economy.

Nova’s tidal turbines are completely hidden beneath the surface of the sea, with none of the visual siting issues faced by wind, solar and conventional fossil fuels. Environmental monitoring of Nova’s Shetland Tidal Array in Bluemull Sound, which includes regular seabird and marine mammal surveys of the area and use of underwater cameras to monitor wildlife around the turbines has not detected any negative impacts on marine wildlife.

Tidal energy is unique among renewable energy resources as it is predictable ahead of time, helping to meet and balance local demand. Nova’s unique project provides an opportunity for local communities to power their homes, businesses and vehicles using the power of the tide.