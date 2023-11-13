TESCanada H2 Inc. a Canadian developer of innovative projects aimed at accelerating the energy transition, had announced plans for the Projet Mauricie renewable hydrogen project

Totalling CAN$4 billion in investments for the region, the Projet Mauricie consists of the construction of an electrolyser and renewable energy production assets. Upon its commissioning in 2028, the project will produce 70 000 t of green hydrogen exclusively dedicated to Québec end users.

With the aim of reducing annual carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by 800 000 t, it is amongst the largest decarbonization projects announced in Québec to date.

Approximately 1/3 of the green hydrogen produced will be dedicated to decarbonising long-haul transportation, which accounts for nearly 10% of Québec's annual emissions. The remaining volumes will be used to produce e-NG (electric renewable natural gas), a sustainable drop-in solution for hard-to-abate industries. TES Canada’s project alone will contribute to achieving 3% of Québec's GHG reduction targets by 2030.

The majority of the project’s energy needs will be met by its own 1 GW wind and solar farm. Considering Québec's energy context, the project’s behind-the-meter assets will minimize the energy drawn from Hydro-Québec’s grid, while also offering optimization opportunities, including loadshedding during peak winter periods.

“We are proud to be developing this major project in the Mauricie region, the cradle of renewable energy in Québec. The region, at the heart of the Vallée de la transition énergétique, offers many advantages to deliver hydrogen to Québec users. The economic spin-offs will be significant for Shawinigan and the Mauricie region and will position Québec as a leader in decarbonisation,” said Éric Gauthier, General Manager, TESCanada H2 inc.