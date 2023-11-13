vHive, a global market leader specialising in enterprise asset digitisation, announced it has been recognised by Frost & Sullivan as a recipient of the 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. This accolade recognises vHive as a leading Digital Twins software solution provider for multiple industries, including telecom, renewable energy, and cranes, based on its years of technology innovation and proven success with enterprises worldwide.

Frost & Sullivan applies an analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final Award recipient. The process involves an evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company. vHive excels in many of the criteria in the software platform for asset digitisation space, according to Frost & Sullivan.

vHive leverages cutting-edge technologies to deliver complete digital transformation of enterprise assets, enabling automated inspection, advanced analytics, simulation, and survey planning. With state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, a powerful digitisation platform, autonomous data capture using proprietary Auto Discovery™ software, and a robust Digital Twin solution, the company provides customers with a comprehensive and reliable asset digitisation solution that produces actionable insights, improves decision-making, maximises productivity, and optimises asset value.

"We're honored to have vHive's innovative technology recognized by Frost & Sullivan with this award" said Yariv Geller, CEO of vHive. "Since vHive's inception, our focus has been on providing a scalable enterprise solution that is easy to use. We view technology as a vehicle that enables anyone in the organization to perform otherwise impossibly complex tasks. By prioritising a customer-centric approach and leveraging our development expertise, we deliver cutting-edge cloud-based solutions that create value for our customers."

According to Frost & Sullivan, vHive stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation and creativity, and its ability to launch new solutions with multiple applications and a far-reaching impact. The company pairs its technology focus with customer-centric values, thus earning a solid reputation in the asset digitisation software platform market.

With its global customer base vHive aims to be the go-to solution for digitising enterprise assets globally. Frost & Sullivan believes the company is well-positioned to drive the asset digitisation space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

