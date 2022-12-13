Cummins to supply 35 MW electrolyser system to Linde for green hydrogen production in Niagara Falls

Cummins Inc. (CMI) will supply a 35 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser system for Linde’s new hydrogen production plant in Niagara Falls, New York, the US. Once commissioned, Cummins’ electrolyser system will power Linde’s largest green hydrogen plant in the US, marking significant progress in moving the green hydrogen economy forward.

“This project is not only a milestone for Cummins, but also for the energy transition in the US,” said Amy Davis, Vice President and President of New Power at Cummins. “Adding the 35 MW of this Linde plant to our electrolyser project footprint highlights our commitment to scaling the green hydrogen economy and our ability to support large scale renewable hydrogen production with market-leading innovation.”

Cummins is supplying Linde with a state-of-the-art electrolyser system designed for easy on-site installation with the ability to scale up output as needed. At the plant, Cummins’ electrolysers will be powered by hydropower, making the end product completely ‘green’, or carbon-free, hydrogen.

An electrolyser splits water into oxygen and hydrogen. This green hydrogen can be stored as a compressed gas or a liquid and used as an energy-dense, clean power source to help decarbonise a variety of hard-to abate sectors, such as heavy-duty transportation and industrial processes.

Cummins has a long history of advanced technology and engineering capabilities and innovates across a broad portfolio of renewable hydrogen and zero-emissions technologies, including PEM, alkaline and solid oxide electrolysers.

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern plus pipeline networks, totalling approximately 1000 km globally, to reliably supply its customers.

