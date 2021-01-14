Linde to build world's largest PEM electrolyser for green hydrogen

Linde will build, own and operate the world's largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser plant at the Leuna Chemical Complex in Germany.

The new 24 MW electrolyser will produce green hydrogen to supply Linde's industrial customers through the company's existing pipeline network. In addition, Linde will distribute liquefied green hydrogen to refuelling stations and other industrial customers in the region. The total green hydrogen being produced can fuel approximately six hundred fuel cell buses, driving 40 million km and saving up to 40 000 t of carbon dioxide tailpipe emissions per year.

The electrolyser will be built by ITM Linde Electrolysis GmbH, a joint venture between Linde and ITM Power, using high-efficiency PEM technology. The plant is due to start production in the second half of 2022.

"Clean hydrogen is a cornerstone of the German and EU strategies to address the challenge of climate change. It is part of the solution to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions across many industries, including chemicals and refining," said Jens Waldeck, President Region Europe West, Linde. "This project shows that electrolyser capacity continues to scale up and it is a stepping stone towards even larger plants."