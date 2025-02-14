GA Drilling collaborates with NREL to commercialise geothermal power technology

GA Drilling, a geothermal drilling company specialising in deep geothermal drilling technology, has partnered with the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to accelerate the commercialisation of a high-temperature downhole generator designed to enhance geothermal drilling applications.

The collaboration aims to expedite the advancement of this technology to full-scale field testing in commercial drilling systems. NREL has designed and demonstrated a novel generator with high performance for downhole power generation during geothermal drilling. GA Drilling will leverage NREL’s expertise to further develop this generator technology by integrating it into their PLASMABIT® Hybrid drilling solution.

Igor Kocis, CEO of GA Drilling, commented: “Geothermal energy has the potential to revolutionise clean energy production and this collaboration with NREL marks a step toward making deep geothermal drilling more viable and efficient. By leveraging NREL’s downhole power generation technology along with their research bench, we aim to overcome key technical barriers and accelerate the commercialisation of our PLASMABIT Hybrid drilling system.”

High-energy drilling methods are essential for improving penetration rates in hard, hot rock, essential for deep geothermal access. Yet, traditional power supply solutions—such as running an electric cable downhole—pose significant economic and technical challenges. To address this, NREL has developed and demonstrated a downhole generator capable of producing electricity directly at the drill bit to overcome these obstacles. Designed to operate in temperatures up to 250°C, this project eliminates the need for external power cables, reducing operational delays and enhancing drilling efficiency. The objective is to progress it to full-scale field testing in commercial drilling systems.

GA Drilling is advancing toward full-scale commercialisation; this collaboration provides crucial support for technology refinement and upcoming field testing. The partnership underscores the company’s progress in geothermal technology and strengthens its position in emerging ultra-deep geothermal markets seeking cost-effective, high-efficiency drilling solutions.

Geothermal energy, one of the most abundant and reliable renewable sources, accounts for less than 0.2% of global energy production. However, advancements in ultra-deep drilling technology, including those driven by GA Drilling, are poised to expand the sector’s reach dramatically. Advances in ultra-deep drilling, like GA Drilling’s technology, are set to increase its role in the global energy mix.

