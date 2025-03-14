SHINES project launches to harness tidal and river energy potential in North-western Europe

The Showcasing Hydrokinetic energy Innovations for Northwest European Energy Sovereignty (SHINES) project has launched, bringing together 14 partners from France, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Germany.

Co-financed by Interreg North-West Europe under the 4th call for projects, SHINES is set to unlock the potential of tidal and river energy systems, an opportunity still largely untapped in the region.

With a total budget of €10 million, including 60% ERDF funding, this project led by OPEN-C Foundation will span from January 2025 to December 2028.

North-western Europe is a prime location for tidal and river energy development thanks to its unique natural features. Specific locations – gulfs, straits, islands, inlets, and spots along large rivers – offer promising conditions. Despite its potential, tidal and river energy in the region requires further investment to overcome political, economic, and regulatory hurdles.

SHINES will address these challenges by replicating and scaling up three solutions (HydroWing, RivGen, and TidalKite) through grid connections and real sea deployments in France and the Netherlands. Some of the most promising sites across the region will be developed, engaging 100 organisations in the adoption of tidal and river energy systems.

Inyanga will design, construct, and install a grid-connected 600 kW tidal energy turbine on the Paimpol-Bréhat test site in France, then operate and monitor the device throughout the test period.

In addition, Inyanga will install and maintain the SeaQurrent TidalKite device at Paimpol-Bréhat, managing all offshore operations.

North-western Europe's wealth of expertise in water management, hydrodynamics, flow measurements, and innovative technologies, such as HydroWing, RivGen and TidalKite, provide a solid foundation for progress. SHINES will catalyse transnational collaboration, enabling the region to consolidate efforts, quantify its energy potential, and drive investments to achieve generation capacity targets.

The project is aligned with Europe’s Net-Zero Strategy and the Critical Raw Materials Act, contributing to the goals of 1 GW of ocean energy capacity by 2030 and 40 GW by 2050. Ocean energy holds the promise of creating 400 000 high-value jobs by 2050, revitalising coastal communities with histories rooted in shipbuilding, fishing, and oil and gas industries.

