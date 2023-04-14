Flowserve and Hydrogen Optimized enter MoU for green hydrogen production

Flowserve Corp., a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, and Hydrogen Optimized, a developer and manufacturer of large scale green hydrogen production systems, have announced that they have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance hydrogen production with innovative technologies and applications.

Hydrogen Optimized’s patented RuggedCellTM water electrolysers are designed to achieve the lowest levelized cost of clean hydrogen at large scale. They convert renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, into green hydrogen, utilising a high-power architecture that enables 50 MW+ single modules to serve the clean energy requirements of major industrial applications such as steelmaking, ammonia production, and e-fuels. Under the MoU, Flowserve will provide its SIHI Liquid Ring Compressor to Hydrogen Optimized for use with a RuggedCell system at its High-Power Demonstration Facility in Ontario. In addition, Flowserve will provide engineering support to assist in flow equipment selection, specification, and standardisation to help optimise the efficiency of the back end of its hydrogen production. Through this collaboration, Hydrogen Optimized seeks to accelerate the commercialisation of its RuggedCell system. Additionally, it will enable Flowserve to review critical performance data on its products which is expected to result in a leading technology to meet the needs of future decarbonisation efforts.

“We are thrilled to team up with Hydrogen Optimized as we are fully aligned in our goals to accelerate decarbonisation solutions globally,” said Mike Mancuso, Flowserve Vice President, Marketing and Technology. “While we work in lockstep to reduce carbon emissions, we also look forward to the valuable insights we will gain from this partnership which will help pave the way for Flowserve’s future product innovation – better enabling our customers to meet their decarbonisation goals.”

“Flowserve has an outstanding reputation for quality and reliability, and we are delighted to be working with them,” added said Andrew T. B. Stuart, President and CEO of Hydrogen Optimized. “We look forward to demonstrating how the integration of RuggedCell water electrolysers with Flowserve compressors will create an exceptional product that meets the rapidly emerging demand for large-scale green hydrogen systems.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.