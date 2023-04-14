OPT deploys next-generation wave energy converter buoy

Ocean Power Technologies has announced the first ocean test of its next-generation increased power wave energy converter buoy, the mass-on-spring-wave-energy-converter (MOSWEC) prototype.

The company recently deployed a full scale demonstrator off the coast of New Jersey, the US, and has reported that it is generating power and working as intended.

Philipp Stratmann, President and CEO of OPT, said: “This is a major breakthrough in the technology and helps underpin everything we’ve been talking about on future growth and maintaining our offering in wave energy.”

Building on the previous system, the PB3, the new MOSWEC prototype moves the entire power generation system inside the buoy. This eliminates all moving parts, making it smaller and more efficient, with its lower complexity also helping to decrease the costs and increase serviceability.

The new prototype is also able to generate additional real estate, by using wave power along with solar and wind devices. This will help customers materially increase the parts of ocean in which they can deploy the systems.

Stratmann concluded: “The new prototype complements what the company currently offers; it was designed from ground up, a key requirement to working with our existing solution offering, such as the vehicles in maritime domain awareness application, to help and support growth strategy without needing to make material changes.”

