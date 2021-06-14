Burckhardt Compression receives compressor order for green hydrogen plant

Burckhardt Compression has received an order for a diaphragm compressor unit for a new green hydrogen production plant in Switzerland.

The diaphragm compressor is being manufactured at Burckhardt Compression in Shenyang, China, and will be shipped as a container-installed compression unit to Switzerland. The compressor system is designed for hydrogen mobility applications and capable of discharging hydrogen at a high pressure and high purity, suitable for fuel-cells.

The new 2 MW green hydrogen production plant being built by the Swiss company H2 Energy represents an important step towards the development of green hydrogen infrastructure in Switzerland. Using the diaphragm compressor system manufactured by Burckhardt Compression, the hydrogen that is processed in a PEM electrolyser will be filled into Hydrospider swap trailers, 450 bar hydrogen vessels that will supply hydrogen fueling stations across Switzerland. The main end-users of the produced hydrogen are heavy-duty vehicles such as the first 46 Hyundai trucks already operating in Switzerland.

H2 Energy is a fast-growing Swiss company working together with various partner companies towards its vision of reducing CO 2 emissions by using hydrogen as alternative fuel. H2 Energy is pursuing projects to develop the production and distribution of green hydrogen in Switzerland and across Europe.

