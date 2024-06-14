Sevana Bioenergy acquires Rialto bioenergy facility

Sevana Bioenergy, a leading developer and operator of large-scale renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities, has announced the successful acquisition of the Rialto Bioenergy Facility located in Rialto, California.

“The Rialto Bioenergy Facility is a strategic asset that aligns perfectly with Sevana Bioenergy’s mission to accelerate the production of RNG,” said John McKinney, CEO of Sevana Bioenergy. “This acquisition strengthens our presence on the West Coast and allows us to continue playing a vital role in helping California achieve its ambitious renewable energy and waste diversion goals.”

About the Rialto bioenergy facility

The Rialto Bioenergy Facility has a permitted capacity of 1000 tpd of a combination of food waste separated from municipal solid wastes, and municipal biosolids. The facility has a designed capacity to convert these organic waste streams into 1 million MMBtu/year of carbon negative RNG and valuable soil products. This amount of RNG displaces an equal amount of fossil based natural gas, which is the equivalent of the carbon dioxide emissions from over 5.2 million gallons of diesel fuel consumed. Further greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction is achieved because the facility recycles food waste that is otherwise sent to landfills where it generates methane and other GHGs.

State of California organic waste recycling goals

The State of California leads the nation in its goals to divert food and other organic wastes from landfills. One of the key regulatory drivers of organic waste diversion in the state has been SB1383 that requires a 75% reduction in organic waste disposal compared to 2014 levels. About 86% of California’s methane emissions come from organic waste. Large scale projects like the Rialto Bioenergy Facility are critical to the state to efficiently recycle organic wastes and transform them into renewable energy and valuable soil products.