ANDRITZ to upgrade Vamma hydropower plant in Norway

Norway’s largest run-of-river hydropower plant, Vamma, will undergo a major modernisation: Norwegian utility, Hafslund, has selected ANDRITZ to upgrade one of the plant’s turbine-generator units.

This will improve the performance and efficiency of Vamma’s unit 11, reinforcing the plant’s role as a key contributor to Norway’s renewable energy sector. The project will increase the unit’s capacity by 22%, from 100 MW to 122 MW. It includes dismantling, reassembly, testing, and commissioning, as well as model testing and supply of new components.

The scope of supply includes a new oil-free Kaplan runner with a water-filled hub, which will not only improve efficiency but also contribute to the environmental sustainability of the plant. With a diameter of 7300 mm, it will be one of the largest runners installed in Norway. ANDRITZ will also supply a new turbine governor and stator, which will be assembled on site.

The order, worth a low double-digit million euro amount, was placed in mid-2024. On-site assembly of the new stator is scheduled for 1H26. Commissioning of the fully upgraded Vamma 11 unit is expected in early 2028.

Owned by Hafslund, one of Norway’s leading power producers, Vamma is equipped with 12 turbine-generator units, including ten Francis and two large Kaplan turbines. It has a total installed capacity of 343 MW and supplies an average of 1580 GWh/y of electricity.

“This project is a milestone in our close partnership with Hafslund. By upgrad-ing the Vamma 11 unit, we’re not only boosting its efficiency and capacity, but also extending its operating life to ensure that it continues to support the country's ambitious renewable energy targets,” said Kjetil Toverud, Managing Director of ANDRITZ Hydropower in Norway.

