Voith wins sustainability award again

The globally recognised provider of sustainability ratings, EcoVadis, has awarded the Voith Group the silver medal again in 2024 after 2022. This puts Voith among the top 15% of all companies evaluated worldwide. For the rating, EcoVadis examined a total of 130 000 companies from 180 countries and 220 industrial sectors in the four main areas of environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

With the latest rating, Voith improved its overall result by 21% compared to other companies. Voith was able to make significant progress in the areas of ‘Environment’ and ‘Sustainable Procurement’ in particular, among other things by aligning its sustainability activities with the 10 principles of the UN Global Compact and the voluntary commitment to science-based climate targets as part of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Both initiatives support companies worldwide in implementing their sustainability strategy in a transparent and structured manner based on internationally recognised standards.

As customers increasingly value their suppliers' proof of sustainability, a good rating from a recognised rating agency like EcoVadis is becoming increasingly important: it not only makes it easier to participate in tenders, but also increases the chances of being selected as a preferred supplier.

“We are delighted to have been awarded the EcoVadis Silver Medal. It confirms that we are on the right track with our sustainability efforts. At the same time, the independent evaluation shows us where we stand compared to others and how we can continue to improve.” Stated Andreas Endters, CEO Voith Group & CEO Voith Paper.

