Sin Mao Group and Wello to deploy 12 MW wave energy park in Taiwan

Wello and Sin Mao Group have signed a contract to deploy 12 MW of wave energy in Taiwan. Furthermore, the two companies have signed an agreement for Sin Mao Group to act as a distributor of Wello’s technology in Taiwan.

Sin Mao Group is committed to the development and professional engineering service of green energy-related projects with its extensive experiences on development and construction regarding the energy-storage system, solar energy, and wind energy power generation. Sin Mao Group is honoured to team up with Wello on the first wave energy power generation project in Taiwan. Through their effort on promoting the green energy together, this collaboration will be expected to become the largest offshore power generation developer in Asia in coming future.

Wello is a leading wave energy technology provider, presently working on several sites with their customers and partners worldwide. Wello’s unique wave energy technology is based on a gyrating asymmetric floating device with the rotational power conversion unit safely constructed inside the steel hull. Wello is cooperating and partnering with established strong offshore technology providers to be able to respond efficiently to the rapidly growing demand at the global market.

Taiwan is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2035. Presently, with 95% of energy being generated by fossil fuels, this is an ambitious goal and requires a totally new energy infrastructure being constructed. All sources of renewables must be taken in use.

Wave energy is one of the greatest resources of renewables in Taiwan. Wave is a natural choice for a nation surrounded by ocean., with frequent hurricanes hampering the production of wind power and limited area of land adding cost to construction of solar power.

There are currently several wave energy sites being considered and under development in Taiwan, and there are several companies developing projects.

The cooperation of Sin Mao Group and Wello aims to provide technology and wave energy converters to most of these projects. Wello will provide the technology and the expertise that they have developed during over a decade in wave energy, and Sin Mao Group will be responsible for developing the sites and providing WEC’s based on Wello’s technology for other site developers.

Heikki Paakkinen, the CEO of Wello, said: “Taiwan is showing way in utilising renewables and constructing wave energy. The Taiwanese companies and the Taiwanese government all agree that the need for renewables is immense and the work must begin now. And they are doing, not just agreeing. This is the way to get things done and this is the way to take advantage of new technologies, to solve the problems, and to fight the climate change. I wish there would be plenty of people following their example.”

