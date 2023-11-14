H-TEC SYSTEMS supplies PEM electrolyser to Hydrogen Lab Bremerhaven

H-TEC SYSTEMS has announced the delivery of its ME450 PEM electrolyser to the Hydrogen Lab Bremerhaven (HLB), a research project at the Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems (IWES). General contractor for the project is Wenger Engineering GmbH. The 1 MW ME450 PEM electrolyser from H-TEC SYSTEMS is part of a test field which focuses on researching the interaction of wind turbines with electrolytic hydrogen production. The electricity required for the electrolysis process is provided by an on-site wind turbine installation.

HLB offers a highly innovative test infrastructure that allows scientists to investigate the interaction between a wind turbine facility and an electrolyser under real-life conditions. PEM electrolysis is ideal for this as this technology can deal particularly well with fluctuating energy sources such as wind energy.

“The Hydrogen Lab Bremerhaven is an essential element for the research and further development of large electrolysers and fuel cells. As general contractor and planner, we are very pleased that the collaboration between Wenger Engineering and H-TEC SYSTEMS went smoothly and are looking forward to seeing the research results from this worldwide unique test environment,” said Dr David Wenger, Managing Director of Wenger Engineering.

“The hydrogen infrastructure project at the Hydrogen Lab Bremerhaven will make a significant contribution to the development and integration of hydrogen technology and further advance the vision of a low-carbon future. The successful commissioning of our electrolyser marks a decisive step towards the realisation of a sustainable hydrogen economy. We are delighted about being part of this exciting project,” explained Robin v. Plettenberg, CEO of H-TEC SYSTEMS.

The integration of renewable energy sources into electricity generation poses major challenges for existing electricity networks because they were previously geared towards the operation of centralised large scale producers. A promising way to increase the security of supply in decentralised power grids is to produce green hydro-gen. Hereby, smoothing out peaks in supply and demand can be significantly optimised by generating and subsequently converting hydrogen back into electricity.

A key focus of the research work carried out at HLB is on the deep cross-sector integration of electrolysis which includes the use of by-products, as well as the utilisation of reconversion technologies for off-grid and grid-supporting applications. These studies contribute to integrating hydrogen technologies into the national and international energy and economic system along with accelerating the production of green hydrogen.

In addition to the PEM electrolyser from H-TEC SYSTEMS, the project will include other test components – including a hydrogen cogeneration plant, a fuel cell for converting the hydrogen produced back into electricity, four trailer filling stations and hydrogen delivery stations, three compressors, and three high-pressure storage units. The project is funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Federal State of Bremen with €16 million.

