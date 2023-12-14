Eastern Green Link I project awards £1.8 billion of first contracts

Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1), a joint venture between National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP Transmission, part of SP Energy Networks, will see the creation of a 525 kV, 2 GW HVDC subsea transmission cable from Torness in East Lothian, Scotland, to Hawthorn Pit in County Durham, England, enabling the transmission of renewable green energy to power more than 2 million homes across the UK.

EGL1 has reached another significant milestone in the development of a new subsea electricity superhighway by awarding the Prysmian Group a £750 million contract to deliver the UK’s first 525 kV HVDC electricity transmission cable. GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business and MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals have also been awarded a £1 billion contract to supply and construct two HVDC converter stations, one at each end of the link.

The UK is transforming the electricity grid – the largest overhaul in generations to help deliver a cleaner, greener and more secure energy system for the future. This means multi-billion investments in new electricity transmission projects across the country.

This upgrade, which will help move more clean energy from where it is generated to where it is needed and play a major role in the UK moving towards its net zero target, includes six subsea links between Scotland and England of which this joint project is the first.

EGL1 is a major economic win for the UK as a whole and a boost for the supply chain with significant works and components to be provided by UK based manufacturing, engineering and construction industries. Staffordshire based GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business will be providing HVDC valves and control systems, as well as HVDC transformers, supporting the commitments and investments being made in their facilities and new jobs to support the growth in this industry.

EGL1 is a key part of the new network infrastructure required for the UK to reach net zero and will play a critical role in supporting the nation’s future security of supply, reducing dependence on and price exposure to volatile global wholesale gas markets. National Grid’s research has also found that there will be an estimated 400 000 job opportunities for a net zero energy workforce by 2050, including around 150 000 jobs anticipated in Scotland and the North of England.

EGL1’s Project Director, Peter Roper, said: “EGL1 is a transformative project for the UK, enhancing security of supply and helping to connect and transport green power for all customers. These contract announcements are big wins for the supply chain and another important milestone as we build the new network infrastructure to help the UK meet its net zero and energy security ambitions. We look forward to working in collaboration with Prysmian, GE Vernova and as the project continues to progress.”

