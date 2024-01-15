Minesto provides Dragon 12 update

Minesto, a leading ocean energy developer, has successfully executed the launch and recovery method (LARS) for the first megawatt tidal kite Dragon 12 (1.2 MW, 25 t). The operations developed for the Dragon 4 (100 kW, 2.5 t) were proven equally effective with the large scale kites utilising the same small work vessel.

The commissioning of the LARS of the Dragon 12 has been successfully completed. The scale-up of the powerplant has not required changes in the smaller Dragon 4 kite operation for launch and recovery when applied to the Dragon 12. The D12 is 10 times heavier, three times larger, uses a longer tether, and is installed at larger water depth. These changes in the kite parameters proved to be fully manageable with the existing LARS method, thus verifying both technical method and assessments of operating costs.

“By efficiently launching and recovering the Dragon 12 for the first time, we have now verified the critical LARS. It is satisfactory that the smaller kite operations are proven effective also with larges scale kites,” said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

The launch and recovery were respectively done in less than 2 hours elapsed time.

“A complete run-through of the launch and recovery of the Dragon 12 power-plant over the last 24 hours has successfully verified the core marine operations of our kite-based power plants. This is a truly unique procedure at the core of our competitive LCOE-levels,” added Edlund.

The commissioning of the Dragon 12 continues at site leading to the goal of electricity production. Operations of the smaller Dragon 4 power-plants will continue in parallel.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.