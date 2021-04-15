Tidewater and Topsoe sign renewable diesel agreement

Topsoe has signed a contract with Tidewater for the delivery of Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ technology in Canada. The technology will be utilised in a new 3000 bpd renewable diesel facility that, subject to receipt of Tidewater’s final investment decision, will be constructed at the site of Tidewater’s existing Prince Georg refinery in British Columbia, Canada. When operational, the facility is expected to be Canada’s first commercial-scale stand-alone renewable diesel plant.

The renewable diesel facility will be focused on 100% renewable feedstock and will include a pretreatment facility to provide Tidewater significant flexibility on running various renewable feedstocks.

“Tidewater is excited to progress our effort in carbon reduction through the development of our renewable initiatives. Topsoe’s technology will contribute to our ability to support our customers with significantly less carbon intensive products,” said Joel MacLeod, Tidewater Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

HydroFlex™ is one of the industry-leading technologies for production of renewable jet and diesel. This commercially proven technology provides refiners with lower CAPEX, lower OPEX, lower carbon intensity (CI) score, and better diesel yield. HydroFlex™ can be deployed in both grassroots units and revamps for co-processing or stand-alone applications.

H2bridge™ delivers a circular solution to refineries and biorefineries by replacing fossil feedstocks with renewable LPG or naphtha to produce renewable hydrogen, thereby generating significant greenhouse gas emissions savings and lower the carbon intensity of the renewable fuels produced in the HydroFlex™ unit.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.