SPIE assumes operational management of a geothermal power plant in Bavaria

SPIE, an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, will take over operational management of the world’s first commercial geothermal power plant that uses deep geothermal rock, rather than thermal water, to generate district heating and electricity. Eavor Erdwärme Geretsried GmbH & Co. KG commissioned the project. This makes SPIE part of a major project in the renewable energy market segment. The plant will supply the town of Geretsried and the surrounding region with district heating and electricity, setting new standards for ground-breaking, sustainable energy supply.

SPIE will advise the customer on the legally compliant marketing and commissioning of individual plant components and will subsequently assume responsibility for the technical operation and maintenance of the geothermal power plant’s above-ground systems. This also includes maintenance of parts of the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) system, which uses surplus heat to produce CO 2 -low electricity. SPIE ensures maximum plant availability and operational reliability with its 24/7 on-call service. The power generation process will start operations in the autumn, while district heating production is currently in the planning stage. Once the district heating station has been completed, SPIE will also take over its operational management and ensure plant availability.

The Eavor-LoopTM is a geothermal power plant with a closed-loop system, comparable to a giant underground radiator. Two drilling rigs bore vertically to a depth of 4500 m, where the wells are then deflected horizontally to create 12 parallel branches, each between 3000 – 3500 m long. Each loop thus comprises around 80 km of borehole. The fluid injected from above is naturally heated in the lower section of the system as it passes through the deep rock before rising to the surface without the need for additional pumps, thanks to the thermosiphon effect. The heat is then extracted via a heat exchanger and can be used directly for district heating networks or electricity generation.

“To meet the complexity of this highly innovative plant, we offer our customer a flexible service model that adapts to changing needs throughout the entire contract term,” explained Aaron Eißner, Sales Manager in the Efficient Facilities operational division at SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria.

“Geothermal energy is a natural, stable and reliable source of renewable energy,” added Stefan Schusterschitz, General Manager of the Efficient Facilities operational division at SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria. “With our technical expertise, we are helping to drive this innovation forward in Germany and to establish a key technology for the renewable energy mix of the future.”

The plant in Geretsried is already the third geothermal facility in Bavaria managed by SPIE, following those in Dürrnhaar and Kirchstockach.

