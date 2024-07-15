CELEC completes maintenance of Unit 1 of Central Baba hydroelectric plant

The Electric Corporation of Ecuador, through the Hydropower Business Unit, completed preventive maintenance of Unit 1 at the Baba hydroelectric plant, with a capacity of 42 MW.

The work was carried out from 1 – 9 July. It was completed three days ahead of schedule. During this period, repairs were carried out on the welding points identified on the impeller of Unit 1, dimensional control, tests and trials were carried out, in order to maintain the operating conditions of the generator and the equipment.

Six CELEC technicians carried out the work in seven days. It involved the participation of technicians in the electrical and mechanical areas of the Business Unit.

The head of the plant, Eng. Miguel Rodríguez, explained that proper maintenance prolongs the useful life of the equipment and its components. Potential problems can also be detected and corrected in time, and the availability of the facilities is maintained, to guarantee the electricity supply for the country.

