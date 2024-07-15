NKT confirmed partner for two Scottish power cable projects with SSEN Transmission

On 28 August 2023, NKT confirmed reservation of production and offshore installation capacity for Scottish transmission system operator (TSO) SSEN Transmission, for power cable systems for two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission links running from the Western Isles to the Scottish mainland, and from Spittal in Caithness to Peterhead.

Now, NKT has signed a framework agreement with SSEN Transmission, and the parties have agreed to proceed with initial work for the two Scottish HVDC interconnectors issued under the frame agreement. With these steps, NKT and SSEN Transmission continue the close collaboration with the aim to strengthen the cable infrastructure supporting the region’s transition to renewable energy.

“We are very satisfied with the progression of the projects and continuing the long-term collaboration with SSEN Transmission to strengthen the interconnection of the Scottish power grid. With our extensive experience in large turnkey HVDC projects, we remain committed to supporting the decarbonisation of the power system in Great Britain. The limited notice to proceed with the projects is a statement of the exceptional collaboration with SSEN Transmission on interconnector projects like the Caithness-Moray HVDC Link and the ongoing Shetland HVDC Link,” said Darren Fennell, EVP & Head of HV Solutions Karlskrona in NKT.

The Western Isles and Spittal-Peterhead offshore HVDC transmission links are part of The Pathway to 2030 Holistic Network Design (HND) which is a major upgrade of the electricity transmission network across Great Britain. SSEN Transmission play a central role in executing on the HND, supporting the journey to meet UK and Scottish Governments 2030 renewable energy and climate change targets. The HND sets out a single, integrated grid design that supports the large scale delivery of electricity generated from offshore wind.

“We are delighted to have secured agreements with our supply chain partner NKT to help deliver the cables needed for the Western Isles and Spittal-Peterhead HVDC connections, an important step supporting the timely delivery of these projects. Recognising the unprecedented global demand for HVDC technology, we have acted with pace to secure these key components at the earliest opportunity – and we’re now looking forward to building on our long-established and strong working relationship with NKT,” added Sandy Mactaggart, Director of Offshore Delivery at SSEN Transmission.

“We are particularly pleased to be working with NKT on the delivery of the crucial Western Isles Connection Project. Having been involved in efforts to connect the Western Isles for several years, NKT have demonstrated a real understanding of the project’s importance in enabling the development of renewable energy in and around the Western Isles and the associated benefits this will deliver for the local community, and it will be great to work together to help realize that opportunity,” concluded Mactaggart.

NKT and SSEN Transmission expect the final construction contracts for the two projects to be called off 1H26.

