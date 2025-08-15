EDP completes disposal of two hydropower plants in Brazil

EDP, S.A., through its fully owned subsidiary EDP – Energias do Brasil S.A. (EDP Brasil), has completed the sale agreement with Engie Brasil Energia S.A. for the total disposal of its stake (50%) in UHE Cachoeira Caldeirão and UHE Santo Antônio do Jari.

The transaction was concluded in line with the terms and conditions previously disclosed, having received, on this date, the total amount of R$1.1 billion (€0.19 billion, considering an exchange rate of 6.1 EUR/BRL), corresponding to an implicit Enterprise Value for 100% of R$ 2.9 billion (€0.5 billion).

This transaction reduces the weight of conventional generation and hydro exposure in Brazil, leading to a higher weight of regulated activities in this market, in line with EDP’s strategic plan.

