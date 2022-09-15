Elsevier joins The Open Group OSDU Forum

Elsevier, a leader in global information analytics, has joined The Open Group OSDUTM Forum. Elsevier’s Geofacets solution for the energy sector will align with the shared open-source data standards of the OSDU Data Platform. OSDU Forum members who use Geofacets will be able to accelerate the transformation of data to the platform with automated translation tools, and apply Geofacets’ geospatial intelligence to search and discover a wide range of OSDU data. Proprietary and external data will become discoverable alongside Elsevier’s high-quality scientific data. This unlocks value from subsurface data sourced from legacy projects, as well as newer sources, including wind, geothermal and carbon capture projects, improving efficiency and simplifying collaboration.

“Our commitment at Elsevier is to support the energy transition by helping companies to accelerate their data and digital transformations. Unlocking valuable insights from rich legacy and new data, alongside published scientific literature, will ensure geoscientists spend less time searching for and formatting data, and more time pursuing energy transition and renewables projects,” commented Bryan Davies, VP Engineering Division, Elsevier. “We are also focused on sustainability as a company and have committed to becoming net zero by 2040.”

Today, geoscience information is increasing significantly in volume and is typically stored in multiple repositories, different business units, and in varying formats – for example, graphs, well logs, photos, seismic profiles, and stratigraphic columns. Efficient and robust data management is essential in supporting the energy industry to manage risk and strengthen data-driven decisions. Shared data standards such as those employed by the OSDU Data Platform create an ecosystem that lessens data siloes and supports inventive digital solutions. Standards are particularly important in accelerating and supporting sustainable exploration of critical minerals and precious metals needed for battery production, as battery production increases to support continued electrification.

“Whether it’s identifying new locations suitable for carbon storage, or optimal sites for wind and solar farms, researchers need seamless access to data to accelerate decision making, reduce costs and minimise any negative impact on the environment. By joining the OSDU Forum, we can work with our peers in the sector to ensure that companies can better utilise their data and continue innovating throughout their energy transition projects,” said Gilad Hoshen, Senior Director, Head of Industry Solutions, Elsevier.

“We are delighted to see Elsevier join the OSDU Forum,” concluded Dennis Stevens, OSDU Forum Program Director, The Open Group. “By embracing a common architectural design, the industry can keep pace with digitalisation and the evolving needs of the market as it shifts towards energy transition projects. Elsevier’s contributions will help to accelerate innovation through the integration of digital technologies and open standards, supporting us in moving towards a more collaborative and data-driven industry.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.