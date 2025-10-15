EU expands investments in Central Asia’s hydropower sector

The EU, together with partners, has announced new investments in hydropower infrastructure in Central Asia. Particularly, the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant mega-project in Kyrgyzstan marked noticeable progress, with a total of €900 million in memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed between the EU, European Investment Bank (EIB), and Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, and an unveiled feasibility study co-funded by the EU and implemented by the World Bank. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) also signed an MoU with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, and is considering an overall financing package of €1.3 billion in support of the project.

These new investments will further improve electricity access and unlock economic opportunities for the local population. The announcements were made during the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels.

European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela, said: “During my recent mission across Central Asia, I have very well learned the importance of water for the stability of the whole region. Smart investments in hydropower plant can improve the access to reliable and affordable electricity, generate income for local people, while supporting sustainable agriculture and protecting people’s health and the environment.? We are proud to support the future construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant that is key to energy production in Central Asia. Our new investments strengthen the strategic partnership between the EU and Central Asian countries.”

“Enabled by guarantees from the European Commission, the EIB as the climate bank is backing infrastructure that strengthens regional energy cooperation in Central Asia. We see the potential of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant project as instrumental in expanding renewable electricity trade in the region, fostering economic development, and enhancing energy security,” added EIB Vice President, Kyriacos Kakouris, who oversees the Bank's operations in Central Asia. “These partnerships underscore the EU’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with Central Asia, based on mutual respect and delivering shared benefits for people and the planet.”

“Kambarata-1 hydropower plant is a flagship regional project for Central Asia, enhancing energy and water security and supporting the expansion of renewable energy. The EBRD, as a leading investor in all participating countries, is pleased to support regional connectivity and effective water management, with the EU and partners,” commented EBRD President, Odile Renaud-Basso.

