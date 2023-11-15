CorPower Ocean secures DNV Quality Certification

CorPower Ocean has received ISO 9001 certification through DNV – one of the leading global providers of accredited management systems certification and training.

The ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification reflects the ongoing commitment to enhancing internal procedures and processes. CorPower Ocean is dedicated to maintaining and improving our quality standards as we move forward.

ISO 9001 is an international standard which specifies a set of requirements for operating a quality management system that meets the needs of customers and other stakeholders.

Holding the certification demonstrates that CorPower Ocean has standardised processes to monitor performance and take corrective actions to maintain and improve the quality of its operations, products and services. It further illustrates the firm’s attention to driving continuous improvements combined with an active role guiding all employees through company growth.

Tord Jonsson, CorPower Ocean Supply Chain & Quality Manager, said the award crucially illustrates CorPower Ocean’s ability to reach product development goals more quickly and with greater accuracy, saving time and cost.

“IS0 9001 represents an important milestone as we endeavor to consistently improve our management systems and ensure the highest possible standards. Certifications of this kind provide an essential layer of independent analysis, both for us as a company and for our stakeholders.

“As a team we have been highly motivated to achieve this ISO certification, which forms part of the pathway to securing DNV Type Certification verifying the overall performance and safety of our wave energy technology. ISO9001 certification is a requirement throughout our supply chain, ensuring that all suppliers are audited by a notified body.”

