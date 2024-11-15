Aker Solutions opens new hydropower centre at Tranby

Aker Solutions’ is launching Northern Europe’s largest vertical millturn machine for hydropower components and state-of-the-art full-service workshop at the Tranby Technology Centre in Norway. This expansion enhances Aker Solutions’ hydropower capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Norway’s renewable energy transition.

The centrepiece of this workshop is the new Feichter five-axis vertical millturn machine, designed specifically for machining large hydropower components, such as turbine runners and covers. With a turning diameter of 12 m, a table diameter of 6 m, and a maximum table capacity of 120 t, this powerful machine can handle even the largest components needed to deliver stable energy supply from renewable sources. The machine’s advanced five-axis angle head allow for precision milling, boring, and threading, a major upgrade from previous three-axis capabilities.

“Hydropower plays a crucial role in balancing Norway’s energy mix as we move toward a greater share of intermittent energy sources,” said Kjetel Digre, CEO of Aker Solutions. “Our investment in this advanced hydropower centre aligns with our vision to be at the forefront of this transition, providing local production capabilities and reliable services for a key part of the evolving energy landscape.”

Located within the 24 000 m2 Tranby Technology Centre, the new facility brings together expertise in CNC machining, welding, assembly, and testing. The workshop’s new production line for surface treatment, installed this year, includes dedicated sections for washing, sandblasting, painting, and drying, allowing efficient processing of large components.

The new facility and its capabilities build on Aker Solutions’ proud heritage in hydropower.

“One of our predecessors, Kværner, built its first hydropower turbine more than 150 years ago, and today, Kværner turbines are found in hydropower plants worldwide,” added Digre. “Now, Aker Solutions is taking hydropower technology to the next level. We have combined cutting-edge machining with advanced surface treatment and welding capabilities to deliver unparalleled service in Norway and internationally, supporting both new projects and the maintenance of critical infrastructure.”

The workshop also has dedicated welding areas for stainless and carbon steel, supporting large components like turbine runners and valves. With both robotic and manual welding, Aker Solutions is well-equipped to deliver large scale precision and quality.

The new hydropower centre reflects Aker Solutions' commitment to sustainable practices, including reusing existing steel components from hydropower plants, which reduces carbon dioxide emissions compared to new materials.

The expanded facility will be fully operational from November 2024, bolstering local production and further supporting Norway’s and Aker Solutions' efforts in advancing the energy transition.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!