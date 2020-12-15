Tradener small hydropower plant enters service in Brazil

Tradener has just commissioned the small hydropower plant Tamboril, located on the São Bartolomeu River in the Brazilian municipality of Cristalina (state of Goiás). The power plant represents a milestone as the company’s first hydropower generation project.

Tamboril is fitted with two power generating units supplied by Voith Hydro, comprised of 7.9-MW Kaplan-S turbines, generators and associated systems. It will generate a total output of 15.8 MW – enough electricity to power more than 30 000 homes with clean, renewable energy.

Rodrigo Miranda, Regional Sales Manager at Voith Hydro Brazil, stresses the importance of small hydropower plants for Brazil. Because they are built close to power consumption centres, they not only dispense with long transmission lines but also contribute to socio-economic development and increase the Brazilian Human Development Index (HDI) of the regions they serve.

