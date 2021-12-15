CalEnergy Philippines completes hydroelectric project handover

CalEnergy Philippines, part of BHE Renewables, announced that it has completed its build-operate-transfer agreement between CE Casecnan Water & Energy Company, Inc. and the National Irrigation Administration. Over the last 20 years, Casecnan’s 150-MW hydroelectric energy operation generated more than 9 billion KWh of energy and delivered more than 16 billion m3 of irrigation water.

“The Casecnan project exemplifies BHE Renewables’ vision to provide sustainable energy solutions by harnessing natural resources. I’m incredibly proud of our accomplishments in safely operating the Casecnan project following the completion of its construction in 2001,” said Alicia Knapp, President and CEO of BHE Renewables. “As we transfer the Casecnan plant to the National Irrigation Administration, we are pleased and honoured to leave a legacy that demonstrates commitment to our customers, employees and community.”

BHE Renewables began commercial operation of the Casecnan facility in 2001 as part of the country’s build-operate-transfer initiative, which was created to attract investors and help satisfy the country’s dramatically growing demand for energy.

“We are immensely proud of our partnership with the Philippine government and can look back and say that we have achieved the goals we set forth for our Philippine operation,” said Trinity Gatuz, CalEnergy Philippines President. “We sincerely thank all our partners, host communities, employees, and other stakeholders who helped make this project a resounding success.”

