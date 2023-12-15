Star Energy mobilises drill rig

Star Energy has announced that a drill rig has been mobilised to a recently constructed well pad on its Ernestinovo licence in Eastern Croatia, three months after the acquisition of its Croatian Geothermal interests. The rig will re-enter the Ernestinovo-3 well to test the geothermal potential of the fractured metamorphic pre-Cenozoic formation.

Crosco is conducting the well re-entry programme, are a highly-experienced Croatian-based international drilling company that has conducted the successful re-entry of a number of wells in country.

The operation is likely to continue for approximately one month, with results expected by late January 2024, on schedule with the planned work programme.

Star Energy CEO, Chris Hopkinson, said: "We are excited to begin the well re-entry on Ernestinovo-3. The speed with which we have constructed a well pad and commenced this operation demonstrates both the expertise of our local partners and the efficiency of the Croatian regulators. The Ernestinovo licence has excellent data from three deep exploration wells drilled in the 1980s and would suggest high temperatures and flow rates are achievable from this well. Our UK and Croatian teams are working closely to ensure a successful operation.”

