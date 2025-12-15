Statkraft selects ANDRITZ for hydropower refurbishment

Statkraft Energi AS has selected ANDRITZ to refurbish key components of the Svartisen hydropower plant in Norway.

This renewable energy project, with an order value in the lower double-digit million-euro range, is included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 3Q25.

The 600-MW Svartisen plant, jointly owned by Statkraft and Nordland County Municipality, plays a vital role in Norway’s renewable energy landscape. Originally commissioned in 1993 and expanded in 2010, the plant harnesses glacier-fed water from Lake Storglomvatn to generate clean, renewable electricity.

Under the contract ANDRITZ will refurbish both Francis turbines (350 MW and 250 MW) and one main inlet valve. Advanced ceramic coatings will enhance wear resistance and extend service life of the turbines. Both units will be newly equipped with digital turbine governors. The contract also includes design, manufacturing, installation, and commissioning of the refurbished components and training of Statkraft personnel.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!