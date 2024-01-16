CorPower Ocean named Global Cleantech 100 company

CorPower Ocean has been recognised as a Global Cleantech leader in Cleantech Group’s Global Cleantech 100 list.

The annual Global Cleantech list, now in its 15th year, serves as a definitive guide to the world’s top companies making significant contributions to sustainable innovation. They will all be recognised at the upcoming Cleantech Forum North America on 22 – 24 January in San Diego, California.

“These innovative companies are driving positive change and are at the forefront of enabling the global transition to a more sustainable future,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “The Global Cleantech 100 is a recognition of the market’s positive view on their progress to date and their potential impact in building a cleaner, decarbonised world.”

Selected through a thorough research process by sector experts and investors, the Cleantech 100 companies provide sustainable solutions for a wide-ranging sectors from Energy & Power to Agriculture & Food, Materials & Chemicals, Resources & Environment, and Transportation & Logistics.

Energy & Power remained the largest in terms of recorded deals and money invested, with 42 companies on the list. CorPower Ocean is the first wave energy company to make it on the list for over a decade.

Patrik Möller, CEO of CorPower Ocean, added: ‘This is a recognition of wave energy having reached an inflection point where commercial traction is picking up thanks to technological breakthroughs that have addressed the key challenges that previously held back commercial adoption – storm survivability and efficient power generation in regular ocean conditions.

Richard Youngman, CEO of Cleantech Group, concluded: ‘Congratulations on becoming the first wave company in Cleantech Group’s Global Cleantech 100, for more than 12 years. Patrik Möller and CorPower Ocean, you are changing minds of people who likely walked away and wrote off wave power in the early 2010’s.”

This year’s list includes companies from 21 countries, showcasing the international collaboration and impact of cleantech solutions. The global nature of the list underscores the importance of all corners of the world addressing shared environmental challenges.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.