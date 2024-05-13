Ingeteam awarded new photovoltaic project in Australia

Ingeteam has been selected by Acciona Energía as a technology partner to provide its power conversion and control technology for a 380 MW project in Australia. It is to be installed at the Aldoga Solar Farm, located 20 km northwest of Gladstone on the Central Queensland Coast. Its construction will create around 350 jobs during the 18-month construction phase. This new contract reaffirms the technological alliance between the two companies over the years.

The solar farm is linked to a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Queensland's state-owned energy company, Stanwell Corporation, which plans to use the energy produced at Aldoga to power its green hydrogen project, Central Queensland Hydrogen (CQ-H2).

The Aldoga solar farm will generate clean electricity to supply nearly 185 000 households and avoid the emission of more than 930 000 tpy of carbon dioxide, playing a key role in accelerating the country’s decarbonisation.

Ingeteam supplied the project with 81 power stations equipped with 157 INGECON SUN 3Power C series central PV inverters, a model that raises the bar for solar inverter technology in Australia. The project marks the debut of this new technology in the country, reaffirming Ingeteam's continuous innovation and its commitment to offering high-quality, cutting-edge solutions. The contract signed between the two companies also includes commissioning and the power plant controller (PPC) system.

Commercial Director of Ingeteam's photovoltaic business, Jesús Echarte, said: “Australia is undergoing an intense process of decarbonisation of its economy, maximising the use of renewable resources. We are very pleased to contribute to this objective with our experience and technology. Ingeteam has experienced exponential growth since it arrived in the country more than 10 years ago. To date, Ingeteam has supplied its technology for numerous projects in Australia and has managed to diversify its offering for a wide range of sectors. The company initially operated in the country’s photovoltaic sector, but now also has projects in wind pow-er, mining, marine, hydroelectric, energy storage, water, electric vehicle chargers, and green hydrogen.”

